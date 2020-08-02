Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,146,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period.

GLDM opened at $19.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

