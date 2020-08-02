Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,427,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,017,000 after purchasing an additional 269,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 157,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 688.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 827,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 722,873 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,390,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.