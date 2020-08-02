Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.50.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $2,166,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,147,077 shares of company stock worth $931,803,353 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

