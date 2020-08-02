Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,935 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 57,118 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 746.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 224,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 772.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

VTWO stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $136.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.