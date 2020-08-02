Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.53% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,708,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $56.86 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

