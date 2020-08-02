Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

VLO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

