Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 295.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,009 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $147.24 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.75 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

