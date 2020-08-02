Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 382.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.61% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 562.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $61.87.

