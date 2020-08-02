Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,020,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.