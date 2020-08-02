Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $68.47.

