Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $7,173,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

