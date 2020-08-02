Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,436 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $27.35 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

