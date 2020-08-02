Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 77,971 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,971 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 115.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $19.13 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 159.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

