Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,778 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000.

JMBS stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

