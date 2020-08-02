Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,130 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after buying an additional 495,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,010. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.19. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

