Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

