Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,769 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 193,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE UL opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

