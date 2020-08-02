Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,385 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

