Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $151,380.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

