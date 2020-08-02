C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.72 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $100,417,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

