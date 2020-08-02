Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

NYSE:BKE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Buckle has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.67 million. Buckle had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Buckle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Buckle by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

