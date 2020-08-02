Brown & Brown, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.