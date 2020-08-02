Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Brooks Automation worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

