Brokers Set Expectations for Kindred Biosciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kindred Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

KIN has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.