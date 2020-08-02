Brokers Issue Forecasts for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

FIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $319,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,019.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

