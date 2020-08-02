Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $183.33

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,703,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,855 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

