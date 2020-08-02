Brokerages Set QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $129,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,999 shares of company stock valued at $903,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.