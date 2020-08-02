Brokerages Set PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target at $31.14

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPD from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPD from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPD from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PPD alerts:

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $29.37 on Thursday. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. UBS Group AG raised its position in PPD by 204.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PPD by 67.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.