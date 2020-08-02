Brokerages Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $43.17

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 60.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ducommun by 669.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 33.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

