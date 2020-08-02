Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $174.06

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CMI opened at $193.26 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $204.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

