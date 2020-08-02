Brokerages Set ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) PT at €34.03

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.03 ($38.23).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at €23.92 ($26.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.01 and a 200 day moving average of €25.32. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €13.00 ($14.61) and a 52 week high of €41.80 ($46.97).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.