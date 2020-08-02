Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 131.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ONCY stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

