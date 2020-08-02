Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 57,171 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78.
- On Tuesday, July 14th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79.
- On Tuesday, July 7th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total transaction of $18,058,032.06.
- On Tuesday, June 30th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $17,940,831.51.
- On Tuesday, June 23rd, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.70, for a total transaction of $17,934,542.70.
- On Tuesday, June 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $316.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.78. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
