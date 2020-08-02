Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 57,171 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total transaction of $18,058,032.06.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $17,940,831.51.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.70, for a total transaction of $17,934,542.70.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $316.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.78. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

