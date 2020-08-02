Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.