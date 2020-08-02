Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given New GBX 88 Price Target at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.08) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.75 ($1.06).

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.25). The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

