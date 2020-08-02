Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 518 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,334,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,683,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

