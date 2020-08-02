Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

BDN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,548,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,171,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

