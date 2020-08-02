Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.
NYSE:BHR opened at $2.44 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
