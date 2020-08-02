Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.44 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

