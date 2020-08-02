Boyd Gaming’s (BYD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.79.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.35. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

