Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.84% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $63,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIF opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Boulder Growth & Income Fund news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $8,652,760.92. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

