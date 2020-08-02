Booking’s (BKNG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $1,600.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,300.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,718.61.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $1,662.13 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,663.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,633.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Booking by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.