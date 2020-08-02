BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.95 ($48.26).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of BNP stock opened at €34.12 ($38.33) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.44 and a 200 day moving average of €37.11. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

