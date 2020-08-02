BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$165.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$148.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.42.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$146.24 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$104.81 and a 12-month high of C$157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 8.520001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total transaction of C$127,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

