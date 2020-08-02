BMO Capital Markets Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $62.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.

TFII opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

