BlueLinx (BXC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $662.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.40 million. On average, analysts expect BlueLinx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

In other news, CFO Kelly Janzen bought 9,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

