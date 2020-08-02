BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other BK Technologies news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $30,621.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 155,527 shares of company stock worth $469,068.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.19% of BK Technologies worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BKTI opened at $3.13 on Friday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

