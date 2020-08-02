Bing Xie Sells 53,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

