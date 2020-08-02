BidaskClub Downgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Sell

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAXN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,480,415. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.