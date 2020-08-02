B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.68, but opened at $27.59. B&G Foods shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 2,324,968 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in B&G Foods by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

