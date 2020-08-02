Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 24753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.
The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
